Hearing for man accused of providing ammo to Vegas shooter

A court hearing is scheduled Monday for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The hearing in Phoenix is expected to focus on conditions imposed on Douglas Haig as part of his release from custody.

[RELATED: Hearing set for man accused of providing ammo to Vegas shooter]

Haig was charged in February with conspiring to make and sell armor-piercing ammunition.

Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig's fingerprints.

[READ MORE: Arizona man confirms selling ammo to Las Vegas shooter]

Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition - which illuminates the path of fired bullets - to Paddock in the weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people ended with Paddock killing himself.

[RELATED: Mesa ammo dealer talks about interaction with Vegas shooter]

The charge centered on armor-piercing cartridges.

Haig hasn't yet entered a plea.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.