Sweet dog who lost her eyes to glaucoma needs a forever home

Avery is a sweet 10-year-old German shepherd mix who needs a loving home. Avery was brought to the Arizona Humane Society as a stray by a good Samaritan.

AHS said when she arrived, she was morbidly obese and suffered from glaucoma that made her completely blind. The vets at AHS made the humane decision to remove both her eyes so that the irritation would no longer bother her.

Avery was sent to a foster home while she healed. AHS said once in foster care she became sick with valley fever and also developed a gall bladder issue that can be managed with medication.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

AHS says Avery is now doing really well in foster care and is getting around and interacting well with her foster family who love her but are not able to keep her.

Although Avery is blind, she navigates very well and responds to touch and hearing and absolutely loves human companionship. She also loves walks and takes two a day!

AHS said Avery's quality of life is good and they are hoping to find her a forever home to live out the rest of her days with love, comfort and companionship.

If you interested in adopting Avery, call the Arizona Humane Society at 602-997-7585.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.