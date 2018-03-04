Sweet dog who lost her eyes to glaucoma needs a forever homePosted: Updated:
Sweet dog who lost her eyes to glaucoma needs a forever home
Avery is a sweet 10-year-old German shepherd mix who needs a loving home. Avery was brought to the Arizona Humane Society as a stray by a good Samaritan.More >
Wildilfe World Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park welcomes a newborn reticulated giraffe to the Family! Baby Austin made his debut into the world on Feb. 18, 2018.More >
Get your pet spayed and neutered during free weekend event across Phoenix area
This weekend, you can get your pet spayed and neutered in a free event all across the Phoenix area.More >
Pet of the week: Lance
As loyal as any knight of the Round Table, this 6-year-old boxer and Labrador retriever mix named Lance is also as playful and as loving as pets come.More >
