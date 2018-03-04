Chef Dad's au jus and Italian tomato sauce recipes

Chef Dad's Beef Au Jus

Ingredients:

½ Cup Johnny's® French Dip Concentrate

2 Cups Water (good quality water)

1 Garlic Clove (split)

1 Tbsp. Salted Butter

½ tsp. Oregano Flakes

Cooking:

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and bring up to a simmer for 10 minutes then remove from the heat. Let cool uncovered for 30 minutes. Remove the garlic pieces. Put in serving size container(s) then into the fridge overnight.

Label the container(s) "Beef Au Jus" then freeze up to 3 months before using.

Best used for: French dip sandwiches, Italian beef sandwiches, prime rib au jus, beef stew or soup, beef gravy (thicken with a rue)

Chef Dad's Italian Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

15 oz. Can of Tomato Sauce*

15 oz. Can Chopped Tomatoes (preferably Italian)*

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

4 Garlic Cloves (diced or chopped fine)

1 Tbsp. Basil Flakes

1 tsp. Onion Powder

1 tsp. Sugar

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ tsp. Black Pepper

Cooking:

Warm up a medium sized sauce pan over medium heat. When hot, add olive oil then garlic and sauté for only 30 seconds. Add your tomato sauce and diced tomatoes then stir. Now add the basil, onion powder, sugar, salt & pepper. Stir well to combine.

Once the sauce starts simmering, cover pan then reduce heat to medium low then let simmer for about 7-8 minutes. Taste for seasoning adjustment, if any. Serve immediately or store for up to one week. For a smoother version, simply put in your blender or food processor on high for about 15 seconds.

Follow the same cooling and storing instructions as the au jus recipe.

Best used for: spaghetti, meatball sandwiches, chicken parmesan and lasagna

For pizza sauce use 30 oz. of tomato puree instead of the two cans shown above.

