Mesa PD: Man stabbed, killed wife's ex-boyfriend

Mesa PD: Man stabbed, killed wife's ex-boyfriendPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >
Nurse adopts severely abused twin girls after treating them at hospital
Nurse adopts severely abused twin girls after treating them at hospital
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >
Man brutally attacked in Minnesota road rage incident
Man brutally attacked in Minnesota road rage incident
Police in Minnesota are searching for the suspect responsible for the brutal beating of an elderly man during a road rage incident.More >
Police in Minnesota are searching for the suspect responsible for the brutal beating of an elderly man during a road rage incident.More >
DPS: Suspicious item closes northbound I-17 at New River
DPS: Suspicious item closes northbound I-17 at New River
A suspicious package has shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at New River, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
A suspicious package has shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at New River, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Man dead after being struck by car while on sidewalk in Peoria
Man dead after being struck by car while on sidewalk in Peoria
Police said the victim was a 65-year-old man but haven't identified him.More >
Police said the victim was a 65-year-old man but haven't identified him.More >
Crash causes traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
Crash causes traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
A crash caused a traffic nightmare for West Valley drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning.More >
A crash caused a traffic nightmare for West Valley drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Volunteers search for dog stolen from Mesa grooming salon
Volunteers search for dog stolen from Mesa grooming salon
The search continues for "BeBe," a 3-pound pup stolen from a Mesa grooming salon.More >
The search continues for "BeBe," a 3-pound pup stolen from a Mesa grooming salon.More >
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt
Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt
A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.More >
A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.More >
Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny
Mother testifies about horror of finding kids slain by nanny
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
(WFOX via CNN)More >
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
VIDEO: 1 killed, 12 hurt in crash on U.S. 60
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
The U.S. 60 reopened Saturday night in Apache Junction after a deadly crash that more than a dozen people got tangled up in. The eastbound lanes at Ironwood are back open but on the westbound side, one lane is still shut down and traffic is crawling.More >
RAW VIDEO: Crash causes traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
RAW VIDEO: Crash causes traffic nightmare on eastbound I-10 in west Phoenix
A two-vehicle crash caused a huge traffic backup for West Valley drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning.More >
A two-vehicle crash caused a huge traffic backup for West Valley drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
VIDEO: PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old
Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old