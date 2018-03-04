Mesa PD: Man stabbed, killed wife's ex-boyfriend

Mesa police have arrested a man who is accused of fatally stabbing his wife's ex-boyfriend.

Derick Eugene Holman, 29, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

[BOOKING PHOTO: Derick Eugene Holman]

The investigation began after police were called to the area of Stapley Drive and Main Street at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim, 34-year-old Robert Henry Stevenson, was found deceased in the middle of a street by the light rail construction.

During the initial investigation, officers were able to locate the crime scene at the Frontier Motel located at 1307 E. Main Street, just west of where Stevenson was found.

Through witness information, it was determined that the suspect involved was Holman.

Holman apparently went to the motel and confronted Stevenson, who was the ex-boyfriend of Holman’s wife.

Detectives later located Holman at a relative’s residence in Phoenix at approximately noon on Sunday.

Police said they found evidence with Holman that connected him to the homicide.

He was taken into custody and booked for one count of second-degree murder.

The westbound lanes in the area of Stapley Drive and Main Street to Lazona Drive, just east of the intersection, were shut down for several hours on Sunday while police investigated.

Suspect arrested for March 4, 2018 Homicide. Another piece of great police work to take a violent criminal off the streets.https://t.co/Ci9ZP7pj7F pic.twitter.com/0GDU21D6A0 — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) March 5, 2018

MPD investigating a homicide after locating a deceased adult male in the area of Stapley & Main early this morning.



Stapley & Main to Lazona (just east)is shutdown at both east & westbound lanes for the next several hours as the investigation is on going. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/c4nvstGlOQ — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) March 4, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.