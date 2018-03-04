Mesa PD investigating a homicide after body found

Mesa police are investigating a homicide after the body of a man was found near Stapley Drive and Main Street.

According to Sgt. Diana Williams, officers were called to the area at around 3 a.m. and found an unresponsive man. Mesa Fire and Medical pronounced him dead at the scene.

Williams said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The westbound lanes in the area of Stapley Drive and Main Street to Lazona Drive, just east of the intersection, will be shutdown for the next several hours while police investigate.

MPD investigating a homicide after locating a deceased adult male in the area of Stapley & Main early this morning.



Stapley & Main to Lazona (just east)is shutdown at both east & westbound lanes for the next several hours as the investigation is on going. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/c4nvstGlOQ — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) March 4, 2018

