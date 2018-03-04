80-degree highs return to the Valley this week

In the wake of a cold front tracking through northern Arizona, cooler temperatures will move into the state Sunday.

In Metro Phoenix, look for sunny skies with a high of 67 Sunday.

Lingering snow showers across northern Arizona will taper off by Sunday afternoon. Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph will also subside.

By Monday, high pressure strengthens again across the region. This will kick off a quick warm-up. In Phoenix, look for highs in the low 70s Monday, the upper 70s Tuesday and the low 80s Wednesday. 80-degree highs will round out the remainder of the work week.

Clouds will increase from time to time Tuesday through Thursday, but no rain is expected.

