Drought conditions have returned to Arizona

Drought conditions have returned to Arizona

Posted: Updated:
By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Drought conditions have returned to Arizona.

Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.

According to the latest drought map from the United States Drought Monitor, most of Arizona is in the moderate to the severe category with three spots in the "extreme" category.

Compare that to this same time last year where most of the state was not in a drought. Not at all. This is partly because we had such a wet 2016 Monsoon and snow season. Our snowpack was high, which lead to our reserves and canals being full and at a high level.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Family Weather Blogs]

Most of 2017 and into 2018 has been dry, with very little snow for our mountains. Rainfall for January and February were over half an inch below normal. As far as snowfall, it is several inches below normal.

Unfortunately, the 3-month outlook isn’t very promising. Which is also why the fear of wildfires around the state is high this year.

The Climate Prediction center shows our afternoon temperatures to be 50 percent above normal with our rainfall at a 40 percent probability of below normal through May.

Maps from the National Drought Monitor website show the difference between February 2017 and February 2018. You can also scroll month by month to see how our drought has progressed over the past year. Also take note of California as well.

Click HERE to see maps.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • Drought conditions have returned to Arizona

    Drought conditions have returned to Arizona

    Drought conditions have returned to Arizona

    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-03-04 04:54:06 GMT

    Drought conditions have returned to Arizona Our lack of Monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions. 

    More >

    Drought conditions have returned to Arizona Our lack of Monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions. 

    More >

  • Are Palm trees native to Arizona?

    Are Palm trees native to Arizona?

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-03-01 03:44:53 GMT
    (Source: Arizona State University)(Source: Arizona State University)

    Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.

    More >

    Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.

    More >

  • Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland

    Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-02-28 21:57:34 GMT
    Flagstaff saw it's biggest snow storm of the season on Tuesday night into Wednesday. (Source: Kylee Cruz)Flagstaff saw it's biggest snow storm of the season on Tuesday night into Wednesday. (Source: Kylee Cruz)
    Flagstaff saw it's biggest snow storm of the season on Tuesday night into Wednesday. (Source: Kylee Cruz)Flagstaff saw it's biggest snow storm of the season on Tuesday night into Wednesday. (Source: Kylee Cruz)

    It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season. 

    More >

    It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season. 

    More >
    •   