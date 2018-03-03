Raanta stops 23 shots, Coyotes rally to beat Senators 2-1

By JOSE M. ROMERO

Antti Raanta made 23 saves and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday night.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jordan Martinook scored to help NHL-worst Arizona improve to 8-2-1 in its last 11 games.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his second goal in two nights for Ottawa, and Mike Condon made 25 saves. The Senators have lost six of their last seven games.

Condon came off the ice twice in the final moments for an extra attacker, but the Senators couldn't force overtime.

The Senators took an early lead but never scored again. Pageau passed to linemate Bobby Ryan and took off for the net. He was in the right spot to redirect Ryan's shot past Raanta at 3:24 of the first period.

Pageau raised his goals total to 10, and Mark Stone picked up his 40th assist and 60th point, both team highs for Ottawa.

Condon stopped Jordan Martinook's breakaway attempt at 14:40 of the first, but the Coyotes made good on another shot later.

The Coyotes sent it to the first intermission tied at 1 when Brendan Perlini screened Condon at the same time as Ekman-Larsson's shot zipped toward the net, and Ekman-Larsson scored his ninth of the season with 1:14 to play. The All-Star defenseman ended a streak of 16 games without a goal.

Ottawa got the game's first power play in the second period, and Raanta reached out to catch Alexandre Burrows' shot headed to the far post to help kill the penalty.

Raanta's 12 second-period stops kept Ottawa from taking the lead, and the Coyotes went in front 2-1 at the 14:08 mark when Martinook put in Brad Richardson's backhand pass from behind the net.

Martinook registered his sixth goal of the season.

The Senators' Matt Duchene served four penalty minutes in the third period on two tripping penalties, but Ottawa did not allow a goal on any power play.

Senators F Marian Gaborik was scratched with an undisclosed injury for the second straight game. ... Coyotes C Zac Rinaldo was scratched due to an upper body injury. ... C Derek Stepan was credited with an assist on Arizona's first goal, and reached 400 career points. ... The Coyotes are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games when holding opponents to two goals or less. ... Several former WWE superstars attended the game, including The Godfather and Jimmy Hart.

Senators: At Dallas on Monday night

Coyotes: At Edmonton on Monday night

