Attorney General, SUSD reach agreement regarding civil claims against district

The Scottsdale Unified School District says it has reached an agreement with the attorney general's office on a civil lawsuit into the construction scandal surrounding the district.

The district says it will put together a new committee by Tuesday to evaluate and re-score construction contracts at Cheyenne and Hohokam elementary schools.

The attorney general says that process was illegally tainted the first time around by an unlicensed architect who was also a convicted felon.

The board voted earlier this week to suspend construction at Hohokam, which has not yet begun.

Work on Cheyenne Elementary is already underway.

It's unclear if that work will be delayed. The district says the agreement sets forth "policies and procedures" depending on the new score.

