Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt

A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.

According to state troopers, a middle-aged couple driving a small sedan rear-ended a large van with 13 people inside.

The female passenger in the small car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

10 of the 13 people inside the van were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of US 60 were closed for nearly 5 hours while officials worked to clear the scene.

Authorities have not given an official cause of the accident, but they do believe speed may have been a factor.

US 60 westbound completely closed in Apache Junction after fatal accident, as law enforcement works to clear scene. At least one car completely smashed. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/CmDYQ5JJCy — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) March 4, 2018

#BREAKING Superstition Fire and Medical District is working a first alarm motor vehicle accident on US60 at Ironwood. There is 1 fatality, 2 critically injured patients and 8 with delayed injuries. Ten ambulances are being utilized to transport the injured to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/RJFHQPxKe3 — SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) March 4, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.