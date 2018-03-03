Deadly crash in Apache Junction leaves woman dead, 11 others hurt

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A deadly crash in Apache Junction Saturday left a woman dead and 11 others injured.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Ironwood Drive.

According to state troopers, a middle-aged couple driving a small sedan rear-ended a large van with 13 people inside.

The female passenger in the small car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

10 of the 13 people inside the van were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of US 60 were closed for nearly 5 hours while officials worked to clear the scene.

Authorities have not given an official cause of the accident, but they do believe speed may have been a factor.

