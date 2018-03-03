DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene

Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.

On February 2, 2018, Lindsey Eastridge was fatally attacked by a male subject with a knife while at a nail salon in east Mesa.

The suspect was unknown.

But late in February, tips from the public led police to suspect Christopher Race, 36, in the homicide.

Then, on the morning of March 2, 2018, officers located and approached Race at a mobile home park in Mesa, very near the nail salon where the homicide occurred.

At that time, police say Race advanced towards officers while reaching for something in his waistband. They observed a knife in his hands and deployed beanbag rounds. But police say those rounds did not stop Race, who then sprinted toward the officers with a knife, continuing to pose a threat.

Fearing for his life, an officer was forced to discharge his duty weapon.

Medical aid was immediately performed on Race; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

DNA analysis was expedited through the Mesa Police Forensic Lab.

Police say preliminary DNA results indicate a match between Race and blood evidence collected at the nail salon homicide scene.

Subsequently, the Mesa Police Department executed a search warrant at Race's residence, resulting in the collection of evidence including several knives.

Additional forensic testing will need to be conducted to determine if the evidence collected was involved in the nail salon homicide.

A motive has still not been established. But police say Race has a reported history of mental illness.

