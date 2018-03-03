Elderly couple injured after their car crashes into Phoenix home Saturday

The car crashed through a patio wall and into the bedroom of the home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

An elderly man was at the wheel of a car that crashed through a wall and into the bedroom of a home in Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. at a home near 60th Street and Indian School road.

The homeowner, Heather Frazier, said she had just returned home 10 minutes before the crash. She was in the backyard when she heard a boom from the front of the home. There she opened the door and discovered the ruble and debris from the wreck.

"It was surreal," Frazier said, "they went through the wall first and then into the home."

Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Jake Van Hook said the elderly man behind the wheel and his passenger, an elderly woman, were both taken to the hospital in serious condition. No one in the home was injured.

Frazier said she's trying to figure out what to do next. "So now, my house is not occupiable. The water is off because they hit the water main," said Frazier. "We have to have a structural engineer come out to check out the home to make sure it's safe to live in. We're on the phone with the insurance right now and we'll go from there."

Phoenix police had no information about the incident.

