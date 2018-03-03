Peoria martial arts center teaches church members self-defense

It's a difficult scenario to think about, but one martial arts studio gave free training Saturday to church pastors and members, in the case of an active shooter or disruptive person.

"Reaction is slower than action, so if I start to move, your brain says, 'Oh, he's moving, he's going for my gun,'" said Millennium Martial Arts owner Howard Munding. "By that time, you're there."

About a dozen people showed up for the workshop. They teach "Run, Hide, Fight;" run if you can, hide if you can't, and, as a last resort, fight.

They also teach close-range defensive tactics, focus, and confidence.

"We've got to learn to work in teams, and that's what everybody is doing from their churches, they learning to work in teams," Munding said. "These are their safety teams, so they can deal with an active shooter, deal with a disruptive person, whatever their challenge is, and not destroy them, but get them out safely, keep their congregation safe."

Munding said self-defense is a perishable skill, so it needs to be refreshed every now and again. They also hold other self-defense workshops. For more information, visit their website.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.