Peoria martial arts center teaches church members self-defense

Posted: Updated:
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

It's a difficult scenario to think about, but one martial arts studio gave free training Saturday to church pastors and members, in the case of an active shooter or disruptive person. 

"Reaction is slower than action, so if I start to move, your brain says, 'Oh, he's moving, he's going for my gun,'" said Millennium Martial Arts owner Howard Munding. "By that time, you're there."

About a dozen people showed up for the workshop. They teach "Run, Hide, Fight;" run if you can, hide if you can't, and, as a last resort, fight.

They also teach close-range defensive tactics, focus, and confidence.

"We've got to learn to work in teams, and that's what everybody is doing from their churches, they learning to work in teams," Munding said. "These are their safety teams, so they can deal with an active shooter, deal with a disruptive person, whatever their challenge is, and not destroy them, but get them out safely, keep their congregation safe."

Munding said self-defense is a perishable skill, so it needs to be refreshed every now and again. They also hold other self-defense workshops. For more information, visit their website.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio