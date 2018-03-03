Arizona sheriffs launch program to promote safety for wildfire season

Arizona wildfire season could start early in 2018 thanks to an unusually dry and warm Winter. Arizona’s Sheriff’s Association wants Arizonans to be prepared to the state’s wildfire season.

All the state’s sheriffs have adopted a “Ready, Set, Go!” program that helps educate residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and how to act when their community is threatened.

On March 1, the Arizona Sheriff’s Association in partnership with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs launched their statewide education campaign to increase awareness of the RSG program.

“We’re excited and proud to implement the Ready, Set, Go! Program for all-hazards across the state,” said Arizona Sheriff’s Association President, Mark J. Dannels. “Our primary goal is to keep Arizonans safe and we believe the message of preparing early and being set to evacuate at a moment’s notice will help us achieve that goal.”

The three tenets of RSG’s are to get READY by preparing before hazards threaten the community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant dangers and to GO or evacuate when the danger is current and life-threatening.

READY: Prepare now -Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community. -Register for your county’s emergency notification system. -Create defensible space around your home by keeping grass mowed short and trimming vegetation. -Build an emergency supplies kit. Start with the five P’s: people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items. SET: Be alert -There is significant danger in your area. -Consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. -This might be the only notice you receive. GO!: Evacuate -Danger in your area is current and life-threatening. -Evacuate immediately to a shelter or to family/friends outside the affected area. -Follow instructions from emergency personnel, and stay on designated evacuation routes.

For more information about hazards in Arizona Emergency Information Network’s website and for additional “Ready, Set, Go!” information follow Arizona Sheriff’s Association or AZ EIC on twitter.

