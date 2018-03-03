Tips for visiting the Grand Canyon during Spring Break

Tips for visiting the Grand Canyon during Spring BreakPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support
Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >
5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot
5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot
A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday night after she was struck by a tour bus in a Motel 6 parking lot in Phoenix.More >
A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday night after she was struck by a tour bus in a Motel 6 parking lot in Phoenix.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Man out of $300 after ATM gives postage stamps instead of cash
Man out of $300 after ATM gives postage stamps instead of cash
The man banks elsewhere and was just using the ATM, now he feels like he's getting the runaround when he just wants his money.More >
The man banks elsewhere and was just using the ATM, now he feels like he's getting the runaround when he just wants his money.More >
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
Wildilfe World Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
Wildilfe World Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park welcomes a newborn reticulated giraffe to the Family! Baby Austin made his debut into the world on Feb. 18, 2018.More >
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park welcomes a newborn reticulated giraffe to the Family! Baby Austin made his debut into the world on Feb. 18, 2018.More >
Man convicted of California baby kidnap-killing, faces life
Man convicted of California baby kidnap-killing, faces lifeA Southern California man has been convicted of killing a 3-week-old baby in a bizarre child-stealing scheme.More >A Southern California man has been convicted of killing a 3-week-old baby in a bizarre child-stealing scheme.More >
A husband's final gift: Diamond ring lost and found after deadly crash
A husband's final gift: Diamond ring lost and found after deadly crash
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >
With the help of firefighters, a business made sure a widow received a final gift from her husband who was killed in a car wreck.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Peoria martial arts center teaches church members self-defense
Peoria martial arts center teaches church members self-defense
It's a difficult scenario to think about, but one martial arts studio gave free training Saturday to church pastors and members, in the case of an active shooter or disruptive person.More >
It's a difficult scenario to think about, but one martial arts studio gave free training Saturday to church pastors and members, in the case of an active shooter or disruptive person.More >
PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
DNA of man killed by Mesa police matches DNA found at nail salon homicide scene
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
Mesa police say the DNA of a man killed by officers Friday matches that of the suspect in a nail salon homicide in February.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
VIDEO: PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center. It happened on Friday morning near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center. It happened on Friday morning near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
VIDEO: Meet Austin, The baby giraffe
VIDEO: Meet Austin, The baby giraffe
Wildlife World Zoo welcomes a new baby giraffe! [FULL STORY]More >
Wildlife World Zoo welcomes a new baby giraffe! [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
VIDEO: Concession stand at spring training facilty hit with health code violations
VIDEO: Concession stand at spring training facilty hit with health code violations
The list is out on which restaurants passed health inspections and which ones didn't. And the top violator had black debris on slices of cheese.More >
VIDEO: AR-15 stolen from gun shop in Phoenix
VIDEO: AR-15 stolen from gun shop in Phoenix
Burglars took an AR-15 from a gun store in Phoenix and it was all caught on camera.More >