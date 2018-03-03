How to travel more efficiently at Sky Harbor during spring break

March is Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s busiest month.

According to Sky Harbor, during March, the number of people at the airport jumps by more than 15,000.

“On a typical day, 120,000 people use the airport, but on its busiest days in March, more than 135,000 passengers fly through Phoenix,” said Heather Lissner, public information manager for Sky Harbor.

The airport’s busiest days during the month are Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. The airport expects March 11 to be one of their busiest days of the entire year.

America’s Friendliest Airport has provided tips on how to fly with ease in order to help both travelers and employees during spring break season:

Double-check your bags at home to make sure you haven’t packed anything that is on the TSA Prohibited Items List, especially souvenir items.

Give yourself plenty of time before your flight, it is recommended that domestic fliers give themselves arrive two hours before their flight and international fliers at least three hours before. Sky Harbor has top ranked restaurants and museum exhibitions that you can enjoy while waiting for your flight.

Check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport.

Check the status of the security wait times before arriving at the airport and continue to review wait times once at the airport.

Search for parking based on convenience or price and/or reserve a spot before arriving at the airport.

Fliers who are being dropped off can skip the traffic by boarding the PHX Sky Train at 44th Street.

Reserve rental cars in advance.

The Terminal 3 Modernization Project comes with a lot of changes. If you are not familiar with our terminal or you haven’t visited the airport in a while you can learn more online.

For additional travel tips from America’s Friendliest Airport, visit skyharbor.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.