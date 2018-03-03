Upgrades are coming for ASU's Camp Tontozona

The Sun Devils will head to Camp Tontozona from Aug. 6-Aug. 11 (Source: ASU Athletics)

Arizona State University’s Camp Tontozona will be receiving upgrades.

Sun Devil Athletics and Sun Devil Football announced that Camp Tontozona will undergo changes that include a new synthetic field replacing the natural grass and other minor renovations.

According to the athletics department, the new field will include a water system for cooling and cleaning the field, sleeves for the field goal posts, field striping for multi-sport use and more.

[RELATED: Sun Devil football sets dates for its annual trip to Camp Tontozona]

The camp was first opened in 1960 under Sun Devil Hall of Fame coach Frank Kush. It recently re-opened in 2012 after a four-year hiatus.

Throughout the years, Camp T experienced extreme weather that made it mandatory for the team to move their practices to Rumsey Park in Payson, or cancel them all together. The new synthetic field will help maintain scheduled practices by reducing the chances of flooding.

“Since the football program’s return to Camp Tontozona, we’ve been assessing a solution for mother nature’s impeding disruption each and every season,” said Ray Anderson, Vice President for University Athletics and Athletic Director. “We are pleased to provide more assurance of an efficient and productive practice experience at Camp T.”

Other upgrades will include power to sideline for low power coaching equipment, such as removable scoreboard, timer and laptops; field striping; leach field rims, lids, and manholes relocation; and additional lighting along roadway.

The project is expected to be done in August before the start of camp.

Significant field and facility upgrades are coming to Camp T ??https://t.co/x8kE4CG0Th — Sun Devil Football (@FootballASU) March 2, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.