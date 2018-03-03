Snow showers, breezy winds, cooler temps this weekend

Winds will kick up ahead of the tail end of a winter storm that will produce some snow showers for the high country this weekend.

In the Valley, southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected this afternoon, with stronger wind gusts for northern Arizona of 40 to 50 mph. Wind Advisories are in effect for northern Arizona from 1 p.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday.

Skies will be generally sunny Saturday before a weakening cold front tracks through the northern half of the state. This moisture-starved weather feature will produce some rain and snow from northern Maricopa County northward Saturday night through Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 5000 feet for the Kaibab Plateau for 2 to 5 inches of snow that could create icy roads and reduced visibility between 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The Flagstaff area will likely see an inch or less of snow. They Valley will stay dry.

A colder air mass behind the front will drop daytime highs Sunday before a fast warm up next week thanks to high pressure building into the area. Periods of high clouds will push into the region from time to time next week.

In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 75 under mostly sunny skies Saturday, 67 degrees Sunday with high clouds, the low 70s Monday and 80-degree territory by next Wednesday.

