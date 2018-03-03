Snow showers, breezy winds, cooler temps this weekend

Snow showers, breezy winds, cooler temps this weekendPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler? That’s a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.More >
Is the sun getting cooler? That’s a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.More >
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!More >
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!More >
My coworker's lemons are huge
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support
Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >
5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot
5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot
A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday night after she was struck by a tour bus in a Motel 6 parking lot in Phoenix.More >
A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday night after she was struck by a tour bus in a Motel 6 parking lot in Phoenix.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
PD: Man convicted of human trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
PD: Man convicted of human trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of human trafficking Friday morning near in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of human trafficking Friday morning near in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
Man out of $300 after ATM gives postage stamps instead of cash
Man out of $300 after ATM gives postage stamps instead of cash
The man banks elsewhere and was just using the ATM, now he feels like he's getting the runaround when he just wants his money.More >
The man banks elsewhere and was just using the ATM, now he feels like he's getting the runaround when he just wants his money.More >
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
Man convicted of California baby kidnap-killing, faces life
Man convicted of California baby kidnap-killing, faces lifeA Southern California man has been convicted of killing a 3-week-old baby in a bizarre child-stealing scheme.More >A Southern California man has been convicted of killing a 3-week-old baby in a bizarre child-stealing scheme.More >
Wildilfe World Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
Wildilfe World Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park welcomes a newborn reticulated giraffe to the Family! Baby Austin made his debut into the world on Feb. 18, 2018.More >
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park welcomes a newborn reticulated giraffe to the Family! Baby Austin made his debut into the world on Feb. 18, 2018.More >
Governor considers clemency for officer in fatal shooting
Governor considers clemency for officer in fatal shooting
The state board recommended in December that the governor reduce Richard Chrisman's sentence to time served.More >
The state board recommended in December that the governor reduce Richard Chrisman's sentence to time served.More >
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
VIDEO: Meet Austin, The baby giraffe
VIDEO: Meet Austin, The baby giraffe
Wildlife World Zoo welcomes a new baby giraffe! [FULL STORY]More >
Wildlife World Zoo welcomes a new baby giraffe! [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
VIDEO: PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
VIDEO: PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center. It happened on Friday morning near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center. It happened on Friday morning near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
VIDEO: AR-15 stolen from gun shop in Phoenix
VIDEO: AR-15 stolen from gun shop in Phoenix
Burglars took an AR-15 from a gun store in Phoenix and it was all caught on camera.More >
VIDEO: Concession stand at spring training facilty hit with health code violations
VIDEO: Concession stand at spring training facilty hit with health code violations
The list is out on which restaurants passed health inspections and which ones didn't. And the top violator had black debris on slices of cheese.More >