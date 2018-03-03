Gov. Ducey updates autonomous vehicle executive order

Arizona will continue to be the national leader in the development of self-driving technology.

Gov. Doug Ducey updated his executive order regarding the self-driving vehicle testing process in Arizona on Thursday.

“The executive order established safety guidelines for the testing and operation of self-driving vehicles, but also instructed the state to eliminate unnecessary regulations and hurdles to the new technology,” the Governor’s Office said in a statement. “Arizona is recognized as a leader in welcoming new technology and innovations. Since the executive order, Arizona has become home to testing for many of the technology and automotive companies that are leading the innovation into the new frontier.”

The revised executive order will include updates to keep pace with emerging technology and require all automated driving systems to follow all federal and state safety standards.

“As technology advances, our policies and priorities must adapt to remain competitive in today’s economy,” said Governor Ducey. “This executive order embraces new technologies by creating an environment that supports autonomous vehicle innovation and maintains a focus on public safety.”

The safety standards include the vehicle and companies to:

Comply with all Arizona traffic and safety laws,

Meet all applicable certificate, title registration, and licensing and insurance requirements,

Work with the Departments of Public Safety and other relevant law enforcement agencies to develop protocols on how first responders interact with fully autonomous vehicles in emergency and traffic enforcement situations.

Companies that are testing self-driving cars in Arizona include General Motors, Uber, Intel and Waymo.

