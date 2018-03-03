Ducey appointments fill Pima County Superior Court vacancies

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed two lawyers in private practice as new Pima County Superior Court judges to fill vacancies.

Ducey's appointments of John Hindraker and Scott McDonald fill vacancies created by the appointment of Judge Sean Brearcliffe to the Arizona Court of Appeals and by the retirement of Judge Sarah Simmons.

Hindraker is a partner in the law firm of Lewis Roca Rothberger Christie, while Scott McDonald is a director at the Fennemore Craig law firm.

