President of Sierra Vista school's PTSO accused of theft

Police in Sierra Vista say they've arrested the president of a middle school's parent teacher student organization for allegedly stealing funds.

They say 43-year-old Sara Cottem-Dalton of Sierra Vista was booked into the Cochise County Jail on Monday and later released.

It was unclear Tuesday if she has a lawyer yet.

Cottem-Dalton is president of Joyce Clark Middle School's PTSO.

Police began investigating a potential embezzlement at the school on Feb. 16.

Investigators say about $4,000 was reported missing and unaccounted for since last December and the PTSO's debit card was used to conduct the theft.

Police contacted Cottem-Dalton and arrested her on suspicion of felony theft.

