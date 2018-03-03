State plans probe into contaminated site in Lake Havasu City

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Agency spokeswoman Erin Jordan says the former plant is believed to be the cause of the contaminants, and the location is now considered a state Superfund site. (Source: ADEQ) Agency spokeswoman Erin Jordan says the former plant is believed to be the cause of the contaminants, and the location is now considered a state Superfund site. (Source: ADEQ)
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (AP) -

A state agency is planning to conduct a remedial investigation at a former manufacturing plant in western Arizona after soil and groundwater contaminants were found.

Today's News-Herald reports the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality expects to begin the investigation in April at a site in Lake Havasu City.

Agency spokeswoman Erin Jordan says the former plant is believed to be the cause of the contaminants, and the location is now considered a state Superfund site.

According to the agency, the plant manufactured sewing machine motors and small gasoline-powered equipment for decades, using a variety of chemicals.

The site was added to the agency's Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund Registry in December after the contaminants were found from samples collected in 2014.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Hundreds run/walk to raise money for fallen officers' families

    Hundreds run/walk to raise money for fallen officers' families

    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-03-05 01:34:13 GMT
    They laced up their shoes and participated in the 14th annual Fallen Officer Memorial 5K at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)They laced up their shoes and participated in the 14th annual Fallen Officer Memorial 5K at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    They laced up their shoes and participated in the 14th annual Fallen Officer Memorial 5K at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)They laced up their shoes and participated in the 14th annual Fallen Officer Memorial 5K at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    They laced up their shoes and participated in the 14th annual Fallen Officer Memorial 5K at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza.

    More >

    They laced up their shoes and participated in the 14th annual Fallen Officer Memorial 5K at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza.

    More >

  • The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5

    The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5

    All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]

    More >

    All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]

    More >

  • PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale

    PD: Man convicted of sex trafficking shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:02 PM EST2018-03-04 18:02:24 GMT
    (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

    Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.

    More >

    Scottsdale police are investigating after a federal agent shot and killed a suspect who was recently convicted of sex trafficking Friday morning in the parking lot of a shopping center near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.

    More >
    •   