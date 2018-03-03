Woman killed in west Phoenix crash

A woman was killed in a crash Friday night in west Phoenix. According to Sgt. Vince Lewis with Phoenix PD, the crash happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Lewis said a Ford F250 driven by a 17-year-old male was driving westbound on Indian School Road and turned left to go southbound on 83rd Avenue.

The truck collided with an Acura, driven by a 51-year-old woman, that was traveling eastbound in the intersection.

The force of the crash sent the Acura into a third car that was stopped at the light facing north. The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Lewis said the 17-year-old driver of the truck was evaluated by officers and showed no signs of impairment.

None of the people in the third vehicle were injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

