5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot

A 5-year-old girl was killed Friday night after she was struck by a tour bus in a Motel 6 parking lot in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis with Phoenix PD, the collision occurred at about 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Motel 6 near I-17 and Northern Avenue.

Lewis said the girl ran from a hotel room into the parking lot. A tour bus was driving through the parking lot at a low speed when the child ran into the rear driver side of the vehicle and was run over.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis said the driver of the tour bus was evaluated by officers on scene and showed no signs of impairment.

