5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lot

5-year-old girl hit and killed in Phoenix Motel 6 parking lotPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support
Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.More >
Governor considers clemency for officer in fatal shooting
Governor considers clemency for officer in fatal shooting
The state board recommended in December that the governor reduce Richard Chrisman's sentence to time served.More >
The state board recommended in December that the governor reduce Richard Chrisman's sentence to time served.More >
Man convicted of California baby kidnap-killing, faces life
Man convicted of California baby kidnap-killing, faces lifeA Southern California man has been convicted of killing a 3-week-old baby in a bizarre child-stealing scheme.More >A Southern California man has been convicted of killing a 3-week-old baby in a bizarre child-stealing scheme.More >
Parents forced kids to live in plywood box for 4 years, police say
Parents forced kids to live in plywood box for 4 years, police say
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
Man out of $300 after ATM gives postage stamps instead of cash
Man out of $300 after ATM gives postage stamps instead of cash
The man banks elsewhere and was just using the ATM, now he feels like he's getting the runaround when he just wants his money.More >
The man banks elsewhere and was just using the ATM, now he feels like he's getting the runaround when he just wants his money.More >
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
Man killed by Mesa PD may be suspect in deadly stabbing at nail salon in February
Man killed by Mesa PD may be suspect in deadly stabbing at nail salon in February
Mesa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead.More >
Mesa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting leaves sergeant injured, suspect dead
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where a police sergeant was shot in the chest.More >
VIDEO: AR-15 stolen from gun shop in Phoenix
VIDEO: AR-15 stolen from gun shop in Phoenix
Burglars took an AR-15 from a gun store in Phoenix and it was all caught on camera.More >
VIDEO: Meet Austin, The baby giraffe
VIDEO: Meet Austin, The baby giraffe
Wildlife World Zoo welcomes a new baby giraffe! [FULL STORY]More >
Wildlife World Zoo welcomes a new baby giraffe! [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
VIDEO: PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
VIDEO: PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center. It happened on Friday morning near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center. It happened on Friday morning near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.More >
VIDEO: Concession stand at spring training facilty hit with health code violations
VIDEO: Concession stand at spring training facilty hit with health code violations
The list is out on which restaurants passed health inspections and which ones didn't. And the top violator had black debris on slices of cheese.More >