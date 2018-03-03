2 top administrators step down in struggling Phoenix school district

The district is in serious trouble financially. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two top officials in the Murphy Elementary School District no longer have jobs there following public pressure for them to step down.

Richard Polanco confirmed to Arizona's Family that he resigned as board president on Thursday. Late last month, there was a protest demanding for his resignation, where he was called a "cancer."

They accused him of sending sexually-explicit photos and videos to district employees, stealing a "refrigerator milk container" and violating open meeting laws.

Polanco called the accusations "slanderous lies."

He said he went into the job for the children and left for the children.

Polanco also said district superintendent Jose Diaz retired on Wednesday. Polanco claims there was a witch hunt against him and Diaz.

The district is in serious trouble financially. It is more than $2 million in the hole and is expected to run out of money sometime this month.

Protesters blamed the poor financial state of the district on Diaz. He received a $12,000 performance in December but said in a previous report that he and other administrative staff saw their salaries slashed.

There was a proposal last month to cut teacher pay by 5 percent, but that was voted down.

