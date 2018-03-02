Caught on camera: Burglars bust into Phoenix gun shop, steal AR-15

Bruce Kaufman says he's frustrated because it's been a week and police haven't yet contacted him back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A brazen burglary was caught on camera after burglars bust into a Valley gun shop.

Surveillance footage shows the thieves inside Bruce Kaufman's Phoenix guns shop, Windsor Arms.

"I told her someone's in there, call the police and get them out there," said Kaufman.

When Kaufman was notified by the security company, he says he arrived at the shop, armed, before police. That's when he saw exactly how the crooks broke in.

"They smashed the door of the suite next door. It's vacant right now,” he said.

Once inside, you could clearly see where they tried kicking through the wall. When that didn't work, they finally kicked through a piece of the wall. They then crawled their way through the wall and once inside they made their way straight to the guns.

"Ran up to the rack, grabbed the AR-15, came out, dove back through the hole," said Kaufman.

When police arrived, Kaufman told them about the footprints and surveillance video.

"I let them know that I had video 'cause, I do have cameras and I said we can get all that and they said, ‘We have to get back, our shift is ending but someone will be out,'" he said.

Kaufman says he's frustrated because it's been a week and police haven't yet contacted him back.

"To me, they treated this with all the expedience of a stolen bicycle. The last thing we want to do, is put a gun in some irresponsible person's hands, it makes us all look bad," said Kaufman

Phoenix police say they take these matters seriously, they are investigating and have assigned a detective to this case.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.