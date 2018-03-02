Arizona wildland firefighter competes for Ms. America title

Arizona wildland firefighter competes for Ms. America titlePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.More >
Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support
Report: Rick Ross in hospital on life support
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >
Parents forced kids to live in plywood box for 4 years, police say
Parents forced kids to live in plywood box for 4 years, police say
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
Mesa dog groomer, boyfriend arrested in case of missing dog, dog still not found
Mesa dog groomer, boyfriend arrested in case of missing dog, dog still not found
A dog groomer employee and her boyfriend were arrested for stealing a dog from a customer in Mesa, police said.More >
A dog groomer employee and her boyfriend were arrested for stealing a dog from a customer in Mesa, police said.More >
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
PD: Sergeant seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
A source said the sergeant is in serious condition but appears he's going to be OK.More >
College sues former student who refuses to leave her dorm
College sues former student who refuses to leave her dorm
A New York City college is trying to evict a former student who it says is illegally squatting in her dorm room.More >
A New York City college is trying to evict a former student who it says is illegally squatting in her dorm room.More >
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
Glendale Denny's employee hurt after trying to stop dine-and-dash
Glendale Denny's employee hurt after trying to stop dine-and-dash
A Glendale Denny's employee is in the hospital after she attempted to stop two suspects from leaving without paying their bill, according to the Glendale Police Department.More >
A Glendale Denny's employee is in the hospital after she attempted to stop two suspects from leaving without paying their bill, according to the Glendale Police Department.More >
East Las Vegas parents arrested for murder of malnourished baby
East Las Vegas parents arrested for murder of malnourished baby
Police arrested the parents of a five-month-old baby Wednesday after the baby was found "severely malnourished" and died at a Las Vegas hospital this week, Metro Police said.More >
Police arrested the parents of a five-month-old baby Wednesday after the baby was found "severely malnourished" and died at a Las Vegas hospital this week, Metro Police said.More >
Officials: Suspect in Greenville Co. sting wanted to 'cannibalize' child, sought sex slave
Officials: Suspect in Greenville Co. sting wanted to 'cannibalize' child, sought sex slave
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >
11-year-old surfing phenom battling traumatic brain injury after accident on Mt. Bachelor
11-year-old surfing phenom battling traumatic brain injury after accident on Mt. Bachelor
Just a few weeks ago, 11-year-old Brayden Belden was tearing up the shoreline in Mexico - showing off the skills of a surfing prodigy. But today, Brayden is in a medically induced coma at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland and hooked up to machines, with no clear answers for doctors or his family.More >
Just a few weeks ago, 11-year-old Brayden Belden was tearing up the shoreline in Mexico - showing off the skills of a surfing prodigy. But today, Brayden is in a medically induced coma at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland and hooked up to machines, with no clear answers for doctors or his family.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Couple arrested after children found living in a box
Couple arrested after children found living in a box
A California couple was arrested after police said they kept their children in a plywood box with no electricity or water.(Source: RMG News via CNN)More >
RAW VIDEO: Glendale police give briefing on officer-involved shooting
RAW VIDEO: Glendale police give briefing on officer-involved shooting
Glendale police give briefing after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning. Glendale police say an officer was seriously injured and the suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix PD. [FULL STORY]More >
Glendale police give briefing after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning. Glendale police say an officer was seriously injured and the suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix PD. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Rocks thrown, fires started in riots at Yuma prison
VIDEO: Rocks thrown, fires started in riots at Yuma prison
Rocks were thrown and fires were started during riots at a Yuma prison.More >
Rocks were thrown and fires were started during riots at a Yuma prison.More >
VIDEO: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
VIDEO: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.More >
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD searching for suspect after woman killed at nail salon
VIDEO: Mesa PD searching for suspect after woman killed at nail salon
New surveillance video shows the moments before a man brutally murdered a young Mesa mother at a nail salon. This happened at a shopping center near Ellsworth and Baseline in early February.More >
VIDEO: Glendale officer seriously injured, suspect dead in shooting
VIDEO: Glendale officer seriously injured, suspect dead in shooting
Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting left a Glendale police sergeant in serious condition Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting left a Glendale police sergeant in serious condition Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >