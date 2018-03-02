Arizona wildland firefighter competes for Ms. America title

She took photos with her coworkers for her campaign. (Source: Cheyenne Warner)

Cheyenne Warner is looking to become the next Ms. America. (Source: Cheyenne Warner/3TV/CBS 5)

An Arizona firefighter is showing toughness is beautiful and hopes to become the next Ms. America.

Cheyenne Warner is Ms. Arizona and is competing in the 2018 Ms. America Pageant, which is a competition for women over the age of 26.

She is also a wildland firefighter. Warner is using her experience to help other women in male-dominated fields with her Find Your Power Pose campaign.

Her nickname with her coworkers is "Princess," because she was first runner-up at a pageant in high school.

"My work life is definitely the tougher, on the fire line with all the guys and gals who do that dirty, hard job. And then at home, I'm able to doll up to be Ms. Arizona," she said.

Warner has been in Prescott for about 11 months as a firefighter and mentors rookies and high school students.

"I would like to use (the platform) to inspire women who would like to become wildland firefighters," she said.

To help with her Ms. Arizona campaign, she took some special photos that show the contrast between her work life and home life.

"I just really wanted my photos for the pageant to show my two separate sides. Show the side from work and that kind of thing and show the beauty of being a beauty queen in a beauty pageant," she said.

The pageant is on March 10 but she is in the running for the People's Choice Award. Voting ends on Sunday. It's $1 per vote. The winner gets 50 percent of the cash. If she wins, she said she would donate to Wildland Firefighter Foundation based in Idaho.

"I've seen first-hand what they have done to help out my friend during wildfire incidents," said Warner.

She plans to leave on Tuesday for the Ms. America Pageant in Long Beach, California.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.