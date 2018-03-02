Authorities say a woman has died in a Scottsdale home fire

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Authorities say a woman has died in a fire at a Scottsdale home.

Scottsdale police and Fire Department units responded to a residential fire on Tuesday on Thomas Road near Scottsdale Road.

Firefighters extricated a female resident from the home, but she has died at a hospital.

The woman has been identified as 64-year-old Debbie McCombs.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

