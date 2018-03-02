PV woman first female to compete for fastest motorcycle racer in the world

“My nickname is America’s Queen of Speed!”

Valerie Thompson isn’t just any motorcycle rider.

“I am the first woman to compete for the world record, yes,” said Thompson.

The Paradise Valley local, currently the fastest female motorcycle racer in the world, is now getting ready to fly to Australia for the Lake Gairdner World Speed Trials, to break the all-time race record of 376.36 miles per hour.

Thompson started racing 12 years ago after life gave her an unexpected detour.

“I had been laid off and I got to working at the Harley Davidson dealership,” said Thompson.

In 2016, she hit 304 miles per hour, which made her the first woman to ever race over 300.

“It’s just pure concentration. You’re focused,” said Thompson.

Now she’s hoping to not only break that 2010 race record, but to inspire other young women to break into a male-dominated sport, and live life in the fast lane.

“Four wheels...I always say they slow me down!” said Thompson.

