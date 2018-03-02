PD: Middle schooler threatens violence at school in Yavapai County

The teen was booked into a juvenile detention facility on three misdemeanor counts. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after police said he made threats at his middle school on Friday.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said another student overheard the boy make threats of violence at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School in Dewey.

He was taken into custody and was booked int Yavapai County Juvenile Detention on three misdemeanor counts.

The department said that there is a zero tolerance for any language that could be interpreted as threatening or intimidating to another person.

This is the second incident of this type in the past week and a half.

A different 14-year-old was arrested for "serious disruptive language on Feb. 26.

He was booked on one felony and four misdemeanors.

