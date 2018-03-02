North Scottsdale gold mine selling for $2.79 million

The gold mine and surrounding property are selling for just under $2.8 million. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gold was first discovered here back in the 1870s, but the mine was pretty much abandoned 60 years later. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Gold Hill Gold Mine is up for sale, as part of 117 acres of land near the Tonto National Forest, in far North Scottsdale. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Valley realtor Preston Westmoreland is used to getting in his truck and showing clients an assortment of properties.

But his latest listing is a little different.

There is no upgraded kitchen and no split floor plan.

It just has an array of tunnels, twists and turns.

It's a real gold mine, sitting and waiting for someone to buy it, and maybe, strike it rich.

"What an amazing thing to be able to sell a historic piece of property that was discovered in 1874, and made generations and generations millions of dollars," said Westmoreland. "It's a little like Raiders of the Lost Ark for me. It would be neat for somebody to pick up the torch, so to speak, and continue what they were doing."

The Gold Hill Gold Mine is up for sale, as part of 117 acres of land near the Tonto National Forest, in far North Scottsdale.

Gold was first discovered here back in the 1870s, but the mine was pretty much abandoned 60 years later.

Now, it's drawing interest again from potential buyers with gold fever.

"I think it would take an eccentric person, somebody who wants a very private site, but close to town and close to luxury golf courses," said Westmoreland. "Maybe geology students, who could get hands-on experience working in a mine, or doomsday preppers. They love property like this, as well."

The gold mine and surrounding property are selling for just under $2.8 million, which includes the original discovery tunnel and main shaft, which runs up at least 30 stories inside the center of the mountain.

Westmoreland can't guarantee how much gold is actually in here but does promise the new owner will have a lot of fun looking.

"You never know what you're going to find around the bend or with the next swing of a pick ax and it's that lure of gold," said Westmoreland.

According to Westmoreland, a geologist came out to the site and estimated that there could be $60 million in gold in the mine if someone is willing to look for it.

For questions regarding the Gold Hill property contact prestonwestmoreland@russlyon.com.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.