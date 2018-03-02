Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations

(Source: Wikipedia) (Source: Wikipedia)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Meridiem Kitchen and Lounge
1245 S Price Road
Chandler
4 violations

Among the violations:
-Pack of cigarettes above food prep line
-Food kept past discard date

Tortas El Rey
1811 N 24th Street
Phoenix
5 violations

Among the violations:
-Raw beef and raw pork not kept a the proper temperature
-Food debris left on the deli slicer


Oakland As
Mesa Hohokam Stadium
1235 N. Center Street
Mesa
5 violations

Among the violations: 
-Slices of cheese with black debris
-Sanitizer on top of an ice machine.
-Raw beef patties stored above bread

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Dean’s List- Perfect health inspection scores


Gallaghers
7575 N. 16th Street
Phoenix
85020


YWCA Senior Citizen Center
8561 N. 61st Avenue
Glendale
85302


Sizzling Wok
623 W. Wickenburg Way
Wickenburg
85358


Streets of NY
16838 N. 7th Street
Phoenix
85022


Bandara Restaurant
3821 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale
85251


Brushfire Tacos Y Tapas
8395 W. Thunderbird Road
Peoria
85381

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

