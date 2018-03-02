Dirty Dining March 2: Spring training stadium concession stand hit with 5 health violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Meridiem Kitchen and Lounge

1245 S Price Road

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

-Pack of cigarettes above food prep line

-Food kept past discard date

Tortas El Rey

1811 N 24th Street

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

-Raw beef and raw pork not kept a the proper temperature

-Food debris left on the deli slicer



Oakland As

Mesa Hohokam Stadium

1235 N. Center Street

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

-Slices of cheese with black debris

-Sanitizer on top of an ice machine.

-Raw beef patties stored above bread

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean’s List- Perfect health inspection scores



Gallaghers

7575 N. 16th Street

Phoenix

85020



YWCA Senior Citizen Center

8561 N. 61st Avenue

Glendale

85302



Sizzling Wok

623 W. Wickenburg Way

Wickenburg

85358



Streets of NY

16838 N. 7th Street

Phoenix

85022



Bandara Restaurant

3821 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale

85251



Brushfire Tacos Y Tapas

8395 W. Thunderbird Road

Peoria

85381

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

[BAD EXPERIENCE? File a complaint with the county]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.