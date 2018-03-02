Wildilfe World Zoo welcomes new baby giraffePosted: Updated:
Wildilfe World Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park welcomes a newborn reticulated giraffe to the Family! Baby Austin made his debut into the world on Feb. 18, 2018.More >
Get your pet spayed and neutered during free weekend event across Phoenix area
This weekend, you can get your pet spayed and neutered in a free event all across the Phoenix area.More >
Pet of the week: Lance
As loyal as any knight of the Round Table, this 6-year-old boxer and Labrador retriever mix named Lance is also as playful and as loving as pets come.More >
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.More >
Couple arrested after children found living in a box
A California couple was arrested after police said they kept their children in a plywood box with no electricity or water.(Source: RMG News via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Rocks thrown, fires started in riots at Yuma prison
Rocks were thrown and fires were started during riots at a Yuma prison.More >
RAW VIDEO: Glendale police give briefing on officer-involved shooting
Glendale police give briefing after an officer-involved shooting Friday morning. Glendale police say an officer was seriously injured and the suspect was shot and killed by Phoenix PD. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale
Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD searching for suspect after woman killed at nail salon
New surveillance video shows the moments before a man brutally murdered a young Mesa mother at a nail salon. This happened at a shopping center near Ellsworth and Baseline in early February.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix police searching for suspects after attempted burglary
The Phoenix Police Department is searching for an unknown number of suspects after an attempted burglary.More >
