Hiding a surprise in plain sight

Positive, motivated, selfless is how students and staff describe Westwood High School teacher Ms. Guy. The single mother of three works long hours at the school and holds down a part time job, too. All while driving a car with no heat or air.

But how do you surprise a teacher at a school pep rally when she is the very person who organizes the rally? You hide in plain sight!

Under the guise of covering high school sports, Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad attended Westwood High School’s Spring Sports Assembly.

But when the school played a video supplied to them by the Surprise Squad, it became clear that the video was about one of Westwood’s own: Ms. Guy.

One by one students and staff praised and thanked the teacher for all her hard work and dedication.

“She just has this ability to work with kids,” Mrs. Avery said.

“All of the students would always say, ‘we need to figure out a way to celebrate Ms. Guy. We need to give her a present of some kind, give her a spa day or a day off’, because she works so hard,” said Rebecca, one of Ms. Guy’s students.

As the video ended, a huge cry of ‘surprise’ erupted from the crowd as an emotional Ms. Guy exclaimed “Okay you got me! You so got me!”

Tess Rafols of Arizona's Family asked the teacher how long she has been at the Mesa high school.

“I’m going into my 10th year here now at Westwood,” answered an emotional Ms. Guy. “And I would not trade a single second of my time here. I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. This place is amazing, and these kids are so amazing and inspiring every day. Thank you so much!”

Rafols asked Assistant Principal Mrs. Cleary why she nominated Ms. Guy.

“She just gives and gives endless time and devotion and dedication to the kids here at Westwood.”

In addition to her job teaching English, Ms. Guy also oversees three student clubs: Student Council, National Honor Society and Silent Friends, the school’s charitable organization for underprivileged students.

“Who loves Ms. Guy?” Rafols asked the crowd. The response was a deafening roar!

Rafols then presented Ms. Guy with a gift bag and deluxe spa day from Spa Avania at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale.

“It sounds like heaven!” said the teacher.

Rafols turned to Ms. Guy’s two children and asked her daughter, “Tell me, what makes your mom so special?” “She’s just amazing and she works super hard,” replied Caitlyn. “She deserves whatever you guys have coming for her.”

Rafols then introduced the first member in a parade of students and staff, “Principal Lynch! Five-hundred dollars!”

Principal Lynch stepped forward and showed the crowd his $500 sign, then handed it to Ms. Guy.

“But there’s more! Five hundred dollars!” Rafols narrated as another staff member came forward.

“No! What?” a disbelieving Ms. Guy said.

One by one, four more students stepped forward, each with a $500 sign.

“And because we’re 3TV, we’re going to round it up to $3,000!” concluded Rafols.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Ms. Guy addressed the crowd, “I cannot even express how much this means to me. This is amazing but more than anything, my job and you guys and what I get to do every day is the biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life.

And the fact that those kids recognize me and how hard I’m working for them-I couldn’t ask for anything more. This is the best it gets!”

