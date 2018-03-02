Tomato, Basil and Goat Cheese Bruschetta, Dust Devil Breakfast Tacos & Veggie Kabobs with Zesty Crema Marinade

Tomato, Basil and Goat Cheese Bruschetta, Dust Devil Breakfast Tacos & Veggie Kabobs with Zesty Crema MarinadePosted:
Tomato, Basil and Goat Cheese Bruschetta
These bright flavors come together to make a deliciously fresh spin on traditional bruschetta. Great for an appetizer or a light lunch!
Yield: 6-8 servings
Ingredients
7 Roma tomatoes, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon Queen Creek Olive Mill Pomegranate White Balsamic Vinegar
2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Basil Olive Oil
1/4 cup fresh basil, chiffonade
Kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Loaf of crusty bread, medium size
Goat cheese, to taste
Directions
Dice tomatoes and mince garlic. In large bowl, mix tomatoes, garlic, Pomegranate Balsamic, Basil Olive Oil, basil, salt and pepper together. Cut bread into 1/2” slices and toast. Spread goat cheese on each piece of toast. Spoon tomato mixture on top of cheese, sprinkle basil and enjoy!
Dust Devil Breakfast Tacos
These will get you excited about breakfast...our Dust Devil Crema adds the perfect spicy punch!
Yield: 4 Servings
Ingredients
8 small corn or flour tortillas (warmed)
2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil
6 eggs
Salt
Pepper
1/2 clove garlic, chopped
1/4 onion, finely chopped
1 sprig chopped Italian parsley
Queen Creek Olive Mill Dust Devil Crema
Directions
In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, salt, and pepper together.
Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add olive oil, garlic, onion, and saute for 2 minutes. Add egg mixture and cook until fluffy.
To serve place eggs on tortillas and drizzle with Dust Devil Crema and chopped parsley
Veggie Kabobs with Zesty Crema Marinade
These kabobs may be served over wild rice or polenta or as a side at an afternoon BBQ.
Yield: 8 Kabobs
Ingredients
16 red bell pepper chunks
16 pineapple chunks
16 red onion chunks
16 white button mushrooms
16 zucchini or yellow squash chunks
3/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Zesty Herb Crema
Bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes
Directions
Place the vegetables in a shallow bowl. Pour Crema marinade over vegetables. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.
Preheat an outdoor grill to medium heat.
Remove vegetables from the Crema marinade, reserving marinade. Alternately thread two of each type of vegetables onto skewers. Cook skewers on grill until vegetables are lightly charred all over, basting with reserved marinade and turning occasionally.
