Tomato, Basil and Goat Cheese Bruschetta, Dust Devil Breakfast Tacos & Veggie Kabobs with Zesty Crema Marinade

Tomato, Basil and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

These bright flavors come together to make a deliciously fresh spin on traditional bruschetta. Great for an appetizer or a light lunch!

Yield: 6-8 servings

Ingredients

7 Roma tomatoes, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Queen Creek Olive Mill Pomegranate White Balsamic Vinegar

2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Basil Olive Oil

1/4 cup fresh basil, chiffonade

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Loaf of crusty bread, medium size

Goat cheese, to taste

Directions

Dice tomatoes and mince garlic. In large bowl, mix tomatoes, garlic, Pomegranate Balsamic, Basil Olive Oil, basil, salt and pepper together. Cut bread into 1/2” slices and toast. Spread goat cheese on each piece of toast. Spoon tomato mixture on top of cheese, sprinkle basil and enjoy!

Dust Devil Breakfast Tacos

These will get you excited about breakfast...our Dust Devil Crema adds the perfect spicy punch!

Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients

8 small corn or flour tortillas (warmed)

2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil

6 eggs

Salt

Pepper

1/2 clove garlic, chopped

1/4 onion, finely chopped

1 sprig chopped Italian parsley

Queen Creek Olive Mill Dust Devil Crema

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, salt, and pepper together.

Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Add olive oil, garlic, onion, and saute for 2 minutes. Add egg mixture and cook until fluffy.

To serve place eggs on tortillas and drizzle with Dust Devil Crema and chopped parsley