Man killed by Mesa PD may be suspect in deadly stabbing at nail salon in February

Mesa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one suspect dead.

It happened on Friday morning at the Monte Vista Trailer Park Community near Baseline and Ellsworth roads.

[GOOGLE MAP: 8865 E. Baseline Road]

According to Mesa police, officers were following up on a lead received by a citizen related to the nail salon stabbing homicide that occurred on February 2.

[RELATED: Mesa police still searching for suspect in nail salon murder]

[RELATED: Family searching for answers after young mom stabbed to death at nail salon]

Police say they learned information about an adult male who lives at the trailer park and who may have been involved in the salon homicide.

When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to contact the suspect.

The suspect came toward officers with a knife. Police say officers used bean bags to try to stop the suspect. The suspect kept moving toward officers and an officer shot the suspect.

Medical aid was performed on the suspect but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Officer-involved shootings in 2018]

Surveillance video was released by Mesa police Wednesday asking the public to help identify the suspect from the stabbing.

Police said, "Currently, investigators are actively working this investigation to confirm if the male subject is, in fact, the individual responsible for the nail salon homicide. That investigation is expected to take some time, according to police.

MPD is working an officer involved shooting in the area of 8865 E Baseline. All officers involved are ok. Media staging area will be just east of the location. pic.twitter.com/Ap7k6nhrZv — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) March 2, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.