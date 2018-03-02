PD: Man shot and killed by federal agent in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.

It happened on Friday morning near the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.

"The shooting involved federal agents and a male subject," Sgt. Ben Hoster with the Scottsdale Police Dept. said in an email. "The male subject is deceased. No other injuries reported."

