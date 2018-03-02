PD: Officer seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead

Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where an officer was shot and is in serious condition.

Ofc. Tiffany Smith with Glendale police said officers were serving a warrant on a violent suspect, described as a 44-year-old white male. Smith said the suspect fired shots at the officers striking a Glendale police sergeant.

The suspect then took off on foot.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Officer-Involved Shootings]

Phoenix police were able to catch up to the suspect and the suspect fired shots at them, Smith said. Phoenix officers fired back at the suspect, striking and killing him.

Smith said the Glendale sergeant who was struck and is the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect is now in custody! Further details will be provided shortly. pic.twitter.com/vRdNb1oZmo — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) March 2, 2018

OIS at 43rd Ave and Olive. Please stay out of the area. Citizens please stay inside your homes as we are currently looking for an armed and dangerous suspect. Media can stage at 43Av/Olive Southwest corner. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 2, 2018

There are Phoenix police officers staged at different neighborhood entry points near 43rd Ave north of Dunlap/Olive #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Z9SYFNqV39 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) March 2, 2018

