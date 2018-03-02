PD: Officer seriously injured in Phoenix shooting, suspect dead

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd Avenue and Hatcher Road where an officer was shot and is in serious condition.

Ofc. Tiffany Smith with Glendale police said officers were serving a warrant on a violent suspect, described as a 44-year-old white male. Smith said the suspect fired shots at the officers striking a Glendale police sergeant.

The suspect then took off on foot. 

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Officer-Involved Shootings]

Phoenix police were able to catch up to the suspect and the suspect fired shots at them, Smith said. Phoenix officers fired back at the suspect, striking and killing him.

Smith said the Glendale sergeant who was struck and is the hospital in serious condition.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.