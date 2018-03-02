Best consumer deals in March

now is the best time to get deep discounts on some good, high-quality box chocolate. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

We all know replacing flooring can be a pricey project but according to Consumer Reports, prices tend to dip around this time of year. (Source: 3TV)

This time of year, countertops of all types tend to sell at a discount so shop around. (Source: 3TV)

March is a great month to buy a handful of items, according to Consumer Reports. (Source: 3TV)

According to Consumer Reports, March is one of the best months to find deals on materials to renovate your home.

Things like countertops. This time of year, countertops of all types tend to sell at a discount so shop around.

Speaking of updating your home, March is also a good time to buy flooring. We all know replacing flooring can be a pricey project but according to Consumer Reports, prices tend to dip around this time of year.

[MORE: 3 On Your Side stories]

March is also a good time to find deals on digital cameras. That's because new models are hitting shelves and the old models need to be moved.

Cruises are always a good buy in March. In fact, published reports say last March had more cruise deals than any other time of the year.

And finally, for all you chocolate lovers, now is the best time to get deep discounts on some good, high-quality box chocolate. Prices generally drop on Valentine's Day and the bargains last through Easter.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.