Friday, March 2

Best Beers for Spring Training Fans

Sorso Wine bar is owned by retired major leaguer Mark Teahan. Besides wine, Sorso also has a huge selction of unusual beers. He shares with us the Best Beets from cities represented by teams in the Cactus League.

LA Dodgers and Anaheim Angels fans: ~Betty IPA, Hangar 24 Brewery, located in Redlands California.

San Francisco Giants fans: ~Hell or High Watermelon, 21st Amendment Brewery, located in the SOMA district, just two blocks from where the San Francisco Giants play ball.

Kansas City Royals fans: ~American Kolsh, Boulevard Brewery, located in Kansas City Missouri.

Chicago Cubs and White Sox fans: ~Sofie, Goose Island Brewery, located in the Lincoln Park area of Chicago, Illinois; there is a second location in Wrigleyville.

San Diego Padres Fans: Black House, Modern Times, located in San Diego, California.

Arizona Diamondbacks fans: ~Pitchfork, Four Peaks brewery, located in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information on Sorso Wine Bare visit: https://sorsowineroom.com/

Sorso Wine Bar at Scottsdale Quarter

15323 N Scottsdale Rd #150, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 951-4344

Wildlife World Zoo: Baby Giraffe

Baby Austin made his debut into the world on February 18, 2018. And, at just a few days old, this precious calf is already standing over 6 feet tall!

Austin was born strong and healthy. He and his mother are doing great and will be on display each day at the giraffe exhibit. Female giraffes have a gestation of up to fifteen months, one of the longest gestations in the animal kingdom.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Goodyear Ballpark Kidzone

Kids Zone is open every game and is free

Includes inflatable baseball activities and a kid-sized whiffle ball field

On Sundays, there is a bounce house and rock wall in addition to the inflatables

Sundays are Kids Days at Goodyear Ballpark; there is a giveaway to the first 250 kids through the gates and kids can run the bases after the game.

For more information: www.goodyearbp.com

Goodyear Ballpark

(Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds Spring Training)

1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Phone: (623) 882-3120

Ophelia's Place Teams Up with Arizona Restorative Psychiatry to Provide Support Groups, Eating Disorder Screenings & Education

Ophelia's Place, a new member to Gilbert's non-profit community, is already expanding its eating disorder support and education services to the surrounding Arizona community.

Currently, Ophelia's Place hosts a weekly, professionally-led, in-person support group for those who have a desire to be in community, and in connection with others, through recovery from an eating disorder, disordered eating and body dissatisfaction. All identities are welcome to attend the group, and no diagnosis is needed. The group is for ages 16 years and older, and takes place on Thursdays from 5:45-7 p.m.

Starting now in February, Ophelia's Place, in collaboration with Arizona Restorative Psychiatry, will begin hosting a monthly support group on the first Monday of every month specifically for the families and friends of those who struggle.

The group will be led by Dr. Brad Zehring, DO, CEO and Co-Founder of Arizona Restorative Psychiatry. Dr. Zehring has a passion for the treatment of all mental health disorders and specializes in the comprehensive care of eating disorders and co-occurring disorders.

To learn more about Ophelia's Place, visit: https://www.opheliasplace.org

To see the schedule of support groups, visit: https://www.opheliasplace.org/support-group-calendar?view=calendar&month=February-2018

To learn more about Arizona Restorative, visit: https://www.arizonarestorativepsychiatry.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Azrestorativepsychiatry/ and https://www.facebook.com/opheliasplace407/

Arizona Restorative Psychiatry and Ophelia's Place

459 North Gilbert Road Suite C-110 Gilbert, AZ 85234

Phone number:

Arizona Restorative Psychiatry 480-935-3200

Ophelia's Place 480-436-7683

Kierland Free Fitness

·Get in Shape this Spring with Complimentary Fitness Classes hosted by Athleta

·Every Friday, starting at 5pm or 6pm; some nights there are two classes visit the Events Page on KierlandCommons.com

·Different Workouts featured each Friday: Jabz Boxing, ETF Circuit Training, Barre 3, Pound Class & Yoga

·RSVP at Meetup.com/Athleta-Kierland

Athleta Spring Fitness In the Plaza @ Kierland Commons

480-922-5223

15210 N. Kierland Blvd

Rusted Bull Custom Metal

Rusted Bull is comprised of a father-son team that creates custom metal works like trellises, garden planters, mailboxes and custom projects.

Rusted Bull began four years ago after the son, Marcus Gilbert, got back from the Marine Corps and dad, Scott Gilbert, took a metal working class at Mesa Arts Center.

Rusted Bull is just one of thousands of local and national vendors showcasing their unique products at The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show THIS weekend, March 2-4 at University of Phoenix Stadium.

For more information about the Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show, visit www.mchomeshows.com.

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show

University of Phoenix Stadium

1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale

March 2-4

For more information on Rusted Bull Custom Bell Metal visit: http://www.rustedbull.com/

Rusted Bull Custom Metal

21630 N. 9th Ave. #104 Phoenix, AZ. 85027

Phone: 602-571-6473

Bullet Proof Laminate

Safe Haven Solutions has ab innovative new product for security-- laminate that can make any glass surface bullet proof from one side, still allowing you to shoot through the other side to protect yourself. Cheaper and easier to install than bullet proof glass, this could be a solution for any soft target like hotels, schools, churches, businesses, tv stations, etc.

Their Security laminate has twice the break strength of our competitors. This means a longer delay, or even preventing a burglar from gaining access. It is also bomb resistant.

They can make your existing glass bullet resistant with our Bullet Resistant Laminate.

-can stop 9mm, .40 and .45 caliber bullets on your existing glass.

-They had military agencies bring armor piercing 9mm rounds and they also were stopped by our BR Laminate.

Not only is the laminate strong, but it offers 99% UV protection and most insurance companies offer rate discounts.

Safe Haven Solutions is a Law Enforcement Officer owned company and is based out of Arizona. They are the only licensed Clear Armor installer, which is currently being utilized by the Secret Service, FBI, Police Depts., Schools, and Religious organizations.

For more information: www.myshsinc.com

