Phoenix PD: Water main break closes roads

Phoenix police said Friday morning that westbound Van Buren Street will be closed at 15th Avenue for a water main break.

They said the closure will remain in place for the rest of the day and into rush hour.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on traffic conditions in the area.

Westbound Van Buren Street will be closed remainder of day and possibly into rush-hour at 15th Ave. due to water main break. All other directions are open. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/4CwobeYRX5 — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) March 2, 2018

