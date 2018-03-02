Phoenix PD: Water main break closes roads

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Phoenix police said Friday morning that westbound Van Buren Street will be closed at 15th Avenue for a water main break. 

They said the closure will remain in place for the rest of the day and into rush hour. 

