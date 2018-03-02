Phoenix police investigating shooting on light rail platform

Phoenix police are on scene of a shooting at a light rail platform at 19th and Glendale avenues.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, the shooting involved two males. Pfohl said the suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic may be restricted in the area while police investigate.

Service alert: Due to a police situation, the 19th Ave/Glendale Rail station is closed.

There will be no rail service between the Northern and Montebello stations.

Passengers can take Route 19. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 2, 2018

