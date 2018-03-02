Phoenix police investigating shooting on light rail platform

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Phoenix police are on scene of a shooting at a light rail platform at 19th and Glendale avenues

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, the shooting involved two males. Pfohl said the suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic may be restricted in the area while police investigate.

