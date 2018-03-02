Police: Vehicle drives into Phoenix Fedex

Police: Vehicle drives into Phoenix FedexPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mesa dog groomer, boyfriend arrested in case of missing dog, dog still not found
Mesa dog groomer, boyfriend arrested in case of missing dog, dog still not found
A dog groomer employee and her boyfriend were arrested for stealing a dog from a customer in Mesa, police said.More >
A dog groomer employee and her boyfriend were arrested for stealing a dog from a customer in Mesa, police said.More >
Parents forced kids to live in plywood box for 4 years, police say
Parents forced kids to live in plywood box for 4 years, police say
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
Hundreds of inmates riot at prison near Yuma
Hundreds of inmates riot at prison near Yuma
The prison is on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Thursday.More >
The prison is on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Thursday.More >
Officials: Suspect in Greenville Co. sting wanted to 'cannibalize' child, sought sex slave
Officials: Suspect in Greenville Co. sting wanted to 'cannibalize' child, sought sex slave
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >
11-year-old surfing phenom battling traumatic brain injury after accident on Mt. Bachelor
11-year-old surfing phenom battling traumatic brain injury after accident on Mt. Bachelor
Just a few weeks ago, 11-year-old Brayden Belden was tearing up the shoreline in Mexico - showing off the skills of a surfing prodigy. But today, Brayden is in a medically induced coma at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland and hooked up to machines, with no clear answers for doctors or his family.More >
Just a few weeks ago, 11-year-old Brayden Belden was tearing up the shoreline in Mexico - showing off the skills of a surfing prodigy. But today, Brayden is in a medically induced coma at Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland and hooked up to machines, with no clear answers for doctors or his family.More >
East Las Vegas parents arrested for murder of malnourished baby
East Las Vegas parents arrested for murder of malnourished baby
Police arrested the parents of a five-month-old baby Wednesday after the baby was found "severely malnourished" and died at a Las Vegas hospital this week, Metro Police said.More >
Police arrested the parents of a five-month-old baby Wednesday after the baby was found "severely malnourished" and died at a Las Vegas hospital this week, Metro Police said.More >
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
PD: Teen boy shot in west Phoenix, suffers life-threatening injury
PD: Teen boy shot in west Phoenix, suffers life-threatening injury
A 17-year-old boy suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot Thursday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
A 17-year-old boy suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot Thursday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
1 woman killed, 2 people critically hurt in southeast Phoenix crash
1 woman killed, 2 people critically hurt in southeast Phoenix crash
It's unclear what led up to the crash.More >
It's unclear what led up to the crash.More >
Glendale Denny's employee hurt after trying to stop dine-and-dash
Glendale Denny's employee hurt after trying to stop dine-and-dash
A Glendale Denny's employee is in the hospital after she attempted to stop two suspects from leaving without paying their bill, according to the Glendale Police Department.More >
A Glendale Denny's employee is in the hospital after she attempted to stop two suspects from leaving without paying their bill, according to the Glendale Police Department.More >
Teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn daughter
Teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn daughter
A 17-year-old El Paso woman is facing a capital murder charge for the stabbing and death of her newborn child.More >
A 17-year-old El Paso woman is facing a capital murder charge for the stabbing and death of her newborn child.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Rocks thrown, fires started in riots at Yuma prison
VIDEO: Rocks thrown, fires started in riots at Yuma prison
Rocks were thrown and fires were started during riots at a Yuma prison.More >
Rocks were thrown and fires were started during riots at a Yuma prison.More >
Couple arrested after children found living in a box
Couple arrested after children found living in a box
A California couple was arrested after police said they kept their children in a plywood box with no electricity or water.(Source: RMG News via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD searching for suspect after woman killed at nail salon
VIDEO: Mesa PD searching for suspect after woman killed at nail salon
New surveillance video shows the moments before a man brutally murdered a young Mesa mother at a nail salon. This happened at a shopping center near Ellsworth and Baseline in early February.More >
Video goes viral after homeless man asked to leave McDonald's
Video goes viral after homeless man asked to leave McDonald's
Newborn found stabbed to death, left in shed
Newborn found stabbed to death, left in shed
(Source: KFOX via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Phoenix police searching for suspects after attempted burglary
VIDEO: Phoenix police searching for suspects after attempted burglary
The Phoenix Police Department is searching for an unknown number of suspects after an attempted burglary.More >
The Phoenix Police Department is searching for an unknown number of suspects after an attempted burglary.More >