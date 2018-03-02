Police: Vehicle drives into Phoenix Fedex

Phoenix police are investigating after a van drove into a Fedex building near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

The van is still inside the building.

Police say the driver, an 80-year-old man, thought the vehicle was in reverse but it was actually in drive. He was the only occupant in the van and his injuries are reported as 'minor to none'.

Impairment was not a factor in this crash.

