ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 2-5)

A few freeway restrictions for construction or maintenance work are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (March 2-5), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 2-5)]

Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes overnight between 43rd and 59th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (March 3) for exit ramp work near the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time, use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone. NOTE: The westbound I-10 off-ramp at 59th Avenue will be permanently closed late Friday night to accommodate the Loop 202 interchange. The westbound off-ramp at 51st Avenue, which has been reconstructed, will reopen by 10 a.m. Saturday (March 3). Drivers also can exit at 67th Avenue.

Please allow extra travel time, use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone. The westbound I-10 off-ramp at 59th Avenue will be permanently closed late Friday night to accommodate the Loop 202 interchange. The westbound off-ramp at 51st Avenue, which has been reconstructed, will reopen by 10 a.m. Saturday (March 3). Drivers also can exit at 67th Avenue. Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) off- and on-ramps at Peoria Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (March 4) for pavement improvements. Peoria Avenue narrowed to one lane in both directions between 91st and 95th avenues near the Loop 101 interchange. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time. Consider using ramps at other nearby interchanges, including Olive or Grand avenues or Thunderbird Road. Consider using other local streets, including Olive Avenue, for east-west travel in the area.

Please allow extra travel time. Consider using ramps at other nearby interchanges, including Olive or Grand avenues or Thunderbird Road. Consider using other local streets, including Olive Avenue, for east-west travel in the area. Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Higley and Power roads in Mesa from 10 p.m. Saturday to 3:30 a.m. Sunday (March 4) for temporary barrier-wall removal. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the work zone.

