Glendale Denny's employee hurt after trying to stop dine-and-dash

A Glendale Denny's employee is in the hospital after she attempted to stop two suspects from leaving without paying their bill, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Glendale Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Smith said subjects left the restaurant near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road around 2 a.m. without paying.

The female employee followed them outside into the parking lot, attempting to stop them.

Smith said she grabbed onto the rear of the suspect's vehicle as it was attempting to leave and sustained injury.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

