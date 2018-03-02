Goodyear Ballpark Kids Zone is the biggest in the Cactus League

Spring Training is in full swing in the Valley of the Sun. Catching a game with the family makes for a great experience. But sometimes the kids can get a little restless.

Many of the ball parks are now including areas geared just for kids. Here, little ones can burn some of that bottled up energy and it’s a nice addition to the baseball game experience.

Take for example Goodyear Ballpark, it’s home to the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds. But what you may not know, is that it’s also home to the largest Kids’ Zone in the Cactus League.

You’ll find a kid-sized whiffle ball field where kids can test their skills. There are also numerous inflatables and games. Best part, it’s free for all ages during games.

The Kids Zone at Goodyear Ballpark is open every game and best of all, it's free!

Sundays are Kids Days at Goodyear Ballpark. There is a giveaway to the first 250 kids through the gates and kids can run the bases after the game. There is also a bounce house and rock wall.

