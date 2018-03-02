Attempted burglary thwarted by nearby Phoenix business owner

A nearby business owner came out, causing the suspects to flee in their vehicle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is searching for an unknown number of suspects after their attempted burglary was thwarted by a nearby business owner.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl, suspects in a dark-colored SUV backed into a pawn shop near 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard around 4 a.m.

A nearby business owner came out, causing the suspects to flee in their vehicle.

Pfohl said the suspects did not make entry into the business.

Information is limited and there are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Officers are continuing to investigate this crime.

