Major Leaguer pairs Beers with Cactus League Teams

Mark Teahan knows a thing or two about baseball and beer. The former Major Leaguer spent the bulk of his professional sports career with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

[READ MORE: Cactus League ballparks bringing the heat with new menu items]

Now that Teahan has retired with his family in the Phoenix area, he and his wife own Sorso Wine Room, where they carry a wide variety of both wines and beers.

[RELATED: Spring training in Arizona: What you need to know about the ballparks]

Good Morning Arizona tapped into Teahan’s duel expertise, asking him to pair some of the best brews with the Cactus League teams in the Valley for Spring Training.

Here are his picks:

LA Dodgers and Anaheim Angels fans: Betty IPA, Hangar 24 Brewery, located in Redlands California.

San Francisco Giants fans: Hell or High Watermelon, 21st Amendment Brewery, located in the SOMA district, just two blocks from where the San Francisco Giants play ball.

Kansas City Royals fans: American Kolsh, Boulevard Brewery, located in Kansas City Missouri.

Chicago Cubs and White Sox fans: Sofie, Goose Island Brewery, located in the Lincoln Park area of Chicago, Illinois; there is a second location in Wrigleyville.

San Diego Padres Fans: Black House, Modern Times, located in San Diego, California.

Arizona Diamondbacks fans: Pitchfork, Four Peaks brewery, located in Tempe, Arizona.

For the spring training season, Sorso is offering a special to anyone who brings in their spring training ticket from that day. They will receive half-off any salad, sandwich or flatbread.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.