Get your pet spayed and neutered during free weekend event across Phoenix area

Sponsored by Fix.Adopt.Save, the free event will take place this Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4. Their goal is to have 900 animals spayed and neutered during the event. 

It will be on a first-come, first-served process and will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information see below or visit www.fixadoptsave.org/fasevent for more information on this free event.

Age and weight requirements for surgery:

  • All pets must be between 3 and 60 pounds.
  • No pets 5 years of age or older.
  • Limit of 2 pets per household.

Event and pre-surgery instructions:

  • Check-in begins at 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. First-come-first-served.
  • Space is limited. Availability and kennel space based on sex, species, weight and size of animals.
  • Free vaccinations will be provided with the surgery only 
    • Vaccination will include a rabies vaccine and 4-in-1 for dogs (aka-parvo/distemper combo) or
      3-in-1 for cats (FVRCP).
  • All animals are in good health.
  • All animals must be friendly.
  • All dogs must be on a leash.
  • All cats must be in a secure carrier (One per carrier).
  • No food after 10 p.m. the night before surgery.
  • Water is fine up until you leave your house for the surgery.
  • No pets that are in heat, pregnant, obese or cryptorchid.
  • No feral cats or rescue organizations.
  • Maricopa County residents only.

Pick-up and post-surgery:

  • Participants will be advised by each veterinary team as to when your designated time for pick-up will be.
  • Do not travel far from your location, as they may call to advise you that your animal is ready for pick-up earlier than first stated.
  • While obtaining a spot for the event is first-come, first-served process, surgeries are not. Surgeries are performed in an order based on a variety of factors.

General event rules:

  • Lines will begin to form outdoors very early at each location.
  • Come prepared for the weather and wait time; bringing water for you and your pet(s), warm clothing and easy to carry chair if needed.
  • Have patience and be courteous to fellow neighbors in line and their pet(s), event staff and volunteers.
  • Fix.Adopt.Save representatives, who will be wearing light-blue shirts with the FAS logo, will manage the line as well as work alongside the staff during check-in. Be sure you have read the details regarding the limit of space.

Locations:

