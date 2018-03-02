Get your pet spayed and neutered during free weekend event across Phoenix area

This weekend, you can get your pet spayed and neutered in a free event all across the Phoenix area. (Source: Unsplash)

Sponsored by Fix.Adopt.Save, the free event will take place this Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4. Their goal is to have 900 animals spayed and neutered during the event.

It will be on a first-come, first-served process and will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information see below or visit www.fixadoptsave.org/fasevent for more information on this free event.

Age and weight requirements for surgery:

All pets must be between 3 and 60 pounds.

No pets 5 years of age or older.

Limit of 2 pets per household.

Event and pre-surgery instructions:

Check-in begins at 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. First-come-first-served.

Space is limited. Availability and kennel space based on sex, species, weight and size of animals.

Free vaccinations will be provided with the surgery only Vaccination will include a rabies vaccine and 4-in-1 for dogs (aka-parvo/distemper combo) or

3-in-1 for cats (FVRCP).

All animals are in good health.

All animals must be friendly.

All dogs must be on a leash.

All cats must be in a secure carrier (One per carrier).

No food after 10 p.m. the night before surgery.

Water is fine up until you leave your house for the surgery.

No pets that are in heat, pregnant, obese or cryptorchid.

No feral cats or rescue organizations.

Maricopa County residents only.

Pick-up and post-surgery:

Participants will be advised by each veterinary team as to when your designated time for pick-up will be.

Do not travel far from your location, as they may call to advise you that your animal is ready for pick-up earlier than first stated.

While obtaining a spot for the event is first-come, first-served process, surgeries are not. Surgeries are performed in an order based on a variety of factors.

General event rules:

Lines will begin to form outdoors very early at each location.

Come prepared for the weather and wait time; bringing water for you and your pet(s), warm clothing and easy to carry chair if needed.

Have patience and be courteous to fellow neighbors in line and their pet(s), event staff and volunteers.

Fix.Adopt.Save representatives, who will be wearing light-blue shirts with the FAS logo, will manage the line as well as work alongside the staff during check-in. Be sure you have read the details regarding the limit of space.

Locations:

