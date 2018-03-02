Coyotes end Wild's 5-game winning streak with 5-3 victory

Coyotes end Wild's 5-game winning streak with 5-3 victoryPosted: Updated:
Hundreds of inmates riot at prison near Yuma
The prison is on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Thursday.More >
Arizona teenagers can take written permit test online starting Monday
There will be one less trip to the MVD office for parents of teens looking to get their driver's license.More >
Teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn daughter
A 17-year-old El Paso woman is facing a capital murder charge for the stabbing and death of her newborn child.More >
Mesa dog groomer, boyfriend arrested in case of missing dog, dog still not found
A dog groomer employee and her boyfriend were arrested for stealing a dog from a customer in Mesa, police said.More >
PD: Teen boy shot in west Phoenix, suffers life-threatening injury
A 17-year-old boy suffered a life-threatening injury after he was shot Thursday night in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Mesa police still searching for suspect in nail salon murder
The Mesa Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who fatally stabbed a woman at a nail salon in early February.More >
Police: Teacher arrested for 'sexual relations' with 8th grader
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.More >
1 woman killed, 2 people critically hurt in southeast Phoenix crash
It's unclear what led up to the crash.More >
Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA
Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers Thursday took revenge on Delta for crossing the National Rifle Association, killing a proposed tax break on jet fuel that would have saved the airline millions.More >
SFMD: 18 children injured after 2 school buses collide in Apache Junction
Eighteen children were injured after two school buses collided Thursday in Apache Junction, fire officials said.More >
Man sentenced to 300 years in prison released on technicality
A Colorado man sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for child sex crimes is now free.More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD searching for suspect after woman killed at nail salon
New surveillance video shows the moments before a man brutally murdered a young Mesa mother at a nail salon. This happened at a shopping center near Ellsworth and Baseline in early February.More >
VIDEO: Arizona's written permit test now available online
Arizona's written permit test is now available online starting Monday, March 5. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
Video goes viral after homeless man asked to leave McDonald's
Rescued chimp helps out on flight over Africa
Mussa, a baby chimpanzee rescued from poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, appeared to be making the most of his flight to his new home, a primate rehabilitation center in the east of the country. (AP)More >
Newborn found stabbed to death, left in shed
(Source: KFOX via CNN)More >